Satyamev Jayate, says Parth Pawar after SC nod to CBI probe

While the constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi adopted a guarded stand over the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, the only dissonance came from Parth Pawar, who in a cryptic tweet said that truth has prevailed.

Soon after the SC verdict on Wednesday, Parth tweeted: “Satyamev Jayate.” He, however, he made no mention of the case.

Parth, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has over the past few weeks given statements that are in variance with the NCP’s official stand.

His behaviour has made him earn the wrath of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who had publicly rebuked him for his demand that the case be handed over to CBI.

“What my grandnephew says is not worth a dime to me. He is immature… I have clearly said that I have 100 per cent trust in the Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police. But if someone still wants a CBI probe into it, then there is no reason to oppose that too,” Pawar had said on August 12.

The senior Pawar’s outburst against his grandnephew had come in the backdrop of Parth on July 27 meeting Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI.

A very public rebuke by Pawar had led to the speculation that Parth was looking to chart his own political course, bereft of any association with NCP.

Refusing to describe Parth’s tweet as an act of defiance, NCP state spokesperson Umesh Patil said, “Everyone is interpreting Parth’s tweet according to their own convenience and interest. It is certainly not a rebellion or an act of defiance. What Parth meant is truth should win. What is wrong in that? The CBI has been appointed to investigate the case and bring out the truth.”

When asked if Parth was planning to jump ship, Patil said: “Why would he leave NCP? There is no truth in it. He has just expressed his opinion, there is no need to exaggerate.”

Parth’s cousin and MLA Rohit Pawar said his party fully backed the efficiency of the state police. “Sushant needs to get justice. However, we are firm in our support to the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police. I have not seen Parth’s tweet, however, people are free to draw their conclusions from it,” he added.

