Day after his ouster as J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik meets PM Modi

Satya Pal Malik on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, a day after the government shunted him out of Jammu and Kashmir and appointed him the new Governor of Goa.

Malik, the 13th and the last Governor of J&K state, was transferred with less than a week for the official bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories— J&K and Ladakh. Malik had a tenure of about 15 months beginning August 23, 2018.

Malik’s ouster comes in the backdrop of his statements vis-a-vis Delhi where he hinted at a chasm between the administration in the state of J&K and the Centre. “Governor is a very weak office. a poor fellow who has no power to address a press conference or speak openly,” he said last week in Jammu.

The Centre appointed 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, currently Expenditure Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, as the first Lieutenant Governor of J&K. Considered close to the Prime Minister, Murmu was Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when the latter was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The J&K Reorganisation Act, which contains provisions to divide the state into two UTs, will come into effect October 31.

Meanwhile, another IAS officer Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of proposed Union Territory of Ladakh. Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The government had announced its decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, and abrogate its special status on August 5.