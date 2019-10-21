If Pakistan doesn’t end terror activities, Army will go deep inside: J&K Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday warned Pakistan of any adventure against India, saying the Indian Army will go deep inside and destroy terrorist camps if Pakistan does not stop them.

Advertising

“Pakistan will have to behave and stop these terror camps. If it does not behave, we will go deep inside and destroy these camps,” PTI quoted Malik as saying.

His remarks came a day after the after Indian troops in retaliatory fire inflicted heavy casualties among Pakistani troops and destroyed a number of militant camps at various places across the LoC opposite Kashmir Valley’s Tangdhar area.

Malik also said that India will take stricter action than Sunday if Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism.

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan on attempts to infiltrate, adding that such actions will continue if they don’t stop infiltration. “Our neighbour Pakistan… Our armed forces have never been offensive on the Pakistani side. We have never done the first firing,” PTI qioted Singh as saying.

“But, by supporting terror activities attempts have been made from the other side to destabilise, weaken and compromise the integrity of India,” he added.