Satya Pal Malik in as Goa Governor, says have come from problematic place

Satya Pal Malik was sworn-in as Governor of Goa by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog, in a formal ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Panaji on Sunday.

At the ceremony, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir spoke on having completed his last stint in a “very problematic place”.

“I have come from Kashmir, which is known to be a very problematic place. I have successfully handled all the issues there. Now it has become peaceful and is progressing. The leadership there is non-controversial and they are doing good work, “ Malik said.

Malik was the Governor when Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, stripping its special status. He was appointed Goa Governor by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25. He replaced Mridula Sinha whose tenure ended on August 31.

Malik who was seated next to the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant at the high tea ceremony that followed said he was looking forward to a “much peaceful and relaxed” time.

A statement issued by Goa government reads, “Malik joined politics in 1965 — four years after Goa got independence from colonial rule…”