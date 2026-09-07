He left Raipur to become a CA. The Delhi PG collapse changed everything

Yuvraj was one of the seven people who died when a PG accommodation housing DU students collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan.

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurSep 7, 2026 08:11 PM IST
Satya Niketan collapse: Yuvraj is survived by his parents and a younger sister. (Special Arrangement Photo)Yuvraj is survived by his parents and a younger sister. (Special Arrangement Photo)
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For hours after his son died, Kanhaiya Soni didn’t know his son Yuvraj was no more. A second-year B.Com student at Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Soni had moved to Delhi a year ago to pursue a dream: becoming a chartered accountant.

“Yuvraj is his only son, and out of fear, we’ve told uncle that Yuvraj’S injured,” his nephew Nitesh says. “Even after finding his body, we’ve still not worked up the courage to tell him the truth.”

Yuvraj was one of the seven people who died when a PG accommodation housing DU students collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan.

Also Read | A night of searching, morning of loss for families of 4 DU students killed in Delhi building collapse

Twelve people have been rescued, with the Delhi High Court indicating that responsibility could extend beyond the PG owner to Delhi University and civic authorities as it flagged the “absolutely inadequate” number of hostels available to students. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers following the building collapse at Satya Niketan.

Back in Raipur, this is a time of uncertainty. Yuvraj is survived by his parents and a younger sister.

Yuvraj’s father owns a local pharmacy. He had last been home for Raksha Bandhan, returning to Delhi on August 31. “He only recently moved to the new building,” a local police officer said.

Also Read | How Satya Niketan grew into a hub for DU students

Near his house in Panchsheel Nagar, only memories live on. “We’ve known him for 10 years,” says one neighbour, Nitai P. “He used to play with my daughter.”

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For now, the family is returning with the body. “We were provided an ambulance by the district collector. The administration also provided us with a private cab for Yuvraj’s father Kanhaiya,” Nitesh told The Indian Express.

As they head home, the family expects nothing from the authorities. “We just wanted his body, which we have got,” Nitesh said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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