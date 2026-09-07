He left Raipur to become a CA. The Delhi PG collapse changed everything

For hours after his son died, Kanhaiya Soni didn’t know his son Yuvraj was no more. A second-year B.Com student at Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Soni had moved to Delhi a year ago to pursue a dream: becoming a chartered accountant.

“Yuvraj is his only son, and out of fear, we’ve told uncle that Yuvraj’S injured,” his nephew Nitesh says. “Even after finding his body, we’ve still not worked up the courage to tell him the truth.”

Yuvraj was one of the seven people who died when a PG accommodation housing DU students collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan.