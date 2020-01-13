Satya Nadella on CAA: ‘Love to see Bangladeshi immigrant come to India, become next Infosys CEO’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said the prevailing situation in the country “is sad”. (File Photo) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said the prevailing situation in the country “is sad”. (File Photo)

Amid the ongoing furore over the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said the prevailing situation in the country “is sad”.

“I think what is happening is sad… It’s just bad…. I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,” Nadella told BuzzFeed.

The Act, which came into effect from January 10, aims to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship in India.

At least 26 people have been killed in the wake of the ongoing protests against the Act. Uttar Pradesh has been the worst affected. At least 19 protesters have lost their lives during violence across the state. Following damage to public property in the anti-CAA protests, the Uttar Pradesh government has slapped notices on 372 people (out of 478 identified) to recover damages.

The impact of nationwide protests against the Act has begun to show up on corporate numbers — from automobiles to restaurants and even watches.

Titan Company Ltd, India’s largest watchmaker that controls nearly half the country’s Rs 8,000 crore watch market, disclosed in a regulatory filing that sales “in all divisions” in the second half of December were “impacted to some extent due to forced store closures due to the protests in the North East and in many other parts of the country”.

