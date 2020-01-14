Follow Us:
Monday, January 13, 2020

Sad, would love to see Bangla immigrant head Infy: Nadella

Smith posted on his Twitter account: “Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India’s new Citizenship Act. “I think what is happening is sad... It’s just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 14, 2020 4:13:47 am
Satya Nadella on CAA protests, Satya Nadella on CAA, Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA, CAA protests, India news, Indian Express Nadella, 52, is one of the two top tech leaders in the US of Indian origin, apart from Sundar Pichai who heads Google.

MICROSOFT CEO Satya Nadella has spoken out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying that “what is happening is sad…just bad,” according to BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith.

Smith said in another tweet that Nadella’s remarks came during an interaction with editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan Monday.

Nadella, 52, is one of the two top tech leaders in the US of Indian origin, apart from Sundar Pichai who heads Google.

