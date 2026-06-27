New railway line through MP tiger corridor gets in-principle forest nod

The Satpura-Melghat tiger corridor is a critical stretch that provides a safe pathway for wildlife, including tigers, sloth bear, leopards, and deer. (Representative image)

The Union environment ministry’s forest advisory committee has granted in-principle forest clearance for a new railway line through the Satpura-Melghat tiger corridor, a critical stretch that provides a safe pathway for wildlife, including tigers, sloth bear, leopards, and deer.

The third railway line between the Jujharpur-Dhodramohar section falls on the Central Railway’s busy Itarsi-Nagpur route.

The Central Railway proposal sought diversion of 8.0357 hectares of forest land, including in forest compartments in the wildlife corridor between Satpura and Melghat tiger reserves, as per minutes of the committee’s June 10 meeting and official proposal documents.

The in-principle or Stage-I clearance was granted on the condition that final approval will be granted only after this railway line section, along with two others on the Itarsi-Nagpur route, gets wildlife clearance from the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife.