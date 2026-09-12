Satnami leader, Chhattisgarh BJP minister’s brother joins Congress

Dhaldas said he belonged to the lineage of Baba Guru Ghasidas, founder of the Satnam Panth.

With an aim to contest the 2028 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Dhaldas Saheb, the elder brother of a minister in the current BJP government in the state, Guru Khushwant Saheb, has joined the Opposition Congress.

Both Dhaldas and Khushwant are leaders of the Satnami community.

Dhaldas joined the Congress on Friday in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

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In a welcome post for Dhaldas on social media, Baghel said, “A start has been made. Together, we will remove the BJP.”

Soon after joining the Congress, Dhaldas told the media he intends to contest the 2028 Assembly elections if the party decides to field him.