Satna HIV case: Probe finds paid blood donors operated freely inside district hospital

The inquiry committee constituted to investigate the HIV infection of five thalassemia-affected children in Satna has found that paid professional blood donors were allegedly operating unchecked within the premises of the district hospital, with authorities failing to curb the practice despite government norms promoting voluntary blood donation.

In findings that point to serious administrative failures beyond the blood bank itself, the committee observed that the hospital authorities “did not act against the use of paid professional blood donors despite the absence of adequate publicity regarding free blood donation services”. The findings were recently submitted to the state health department.

“Due to the absence of publicity and awareness regarding free blood, and due to the failure to impose a ban on obtaining blood donations from paid professional blood donors when patients in the hospital premises require blood — resulting in blood being donated in exchange for money — an FIR has been registered by the district administration over such problems,” the report said.