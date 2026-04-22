She had declined his proposals. Days later, her 11-year-old son was found dead

Inside, they found bloodstains on the bed and wall, and Shivraj’s body concealed in a blue plastic drum. (Image generated using AI)

An 11-year-old boy was killed and his body hidden in a blue plastic drum in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, allegedly by a neighbour angered by his mother’s refusal to marry him after years of pressure.

Shivraj Rajak, a Class 5 student known as Badal, was found with his throat slit inside his home after police broke open the door following a missing child report. The accused, Mathura Rajak, 45, who ran a nearby ironing shop, was arrested the next evening after locking his home and shop and switching off his phone.

Shivraj’s father, a labourer in Nashik, was away at the time.