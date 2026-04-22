She had declined his proposals. Days later, her 11-year-old son was found dead

Shivraj Rajak, a Class 5 student known as Badal, was found with his throat slit inside his home after police broke open the door following a missing child report.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Apr 22, 2026 10:42 PM IST
deadInside, they found bloodstains on the bed and wall, and Shivraj’s body concealed in a blue plastic drum. (Image generated using AI)
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An 11-year-old boy was killed and his body hidden in a blue plastic drum in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, allegedly by a neighbour angered by his mother’s refusal to marry him after years of pressure.

Shivraj Rajak, a Class 5 student known as Badal, was found with his throat slit inside his home after police broke open the door following a missing child report. The accused, Mathura Rajak, 45, who ran a nearby ironing shop, was arrested the next evening after locking his home and shop and switching off his phone.

Shivraj’s father, a labourer in Nashik, was away at the time.

The family said they had faced persistent pressure, threats and a confrontation a day before the murder. Asha had again refused Mathura, leading to a scuffle that locals broke up and warned him against. Investigators believe the “confrontation and its witnesses pushed him to act”.

On the morning of the murder, Shivraj was alone at home. Asha left for work at 6 am; his elder brother left around 10 am, and his sister Sejal stepped out to look for work.

Police said Mathura used this window, entering around 10:30 am. When the family returned that afternoon, they found the house locked from outside but otherwise undisturbed.

The child’s absence raised the alarm. Sejal assumed he was with their mother, and Asha thought he was with his sister, until phone calls clarified the confusion.

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On returning, Asha noticed the lights and fan were on but the house was locked. She alerted police, who broke open the door.

Inside, they found bloodstains on the bed and wall, and Shivraj’s body concealed in a blue plastic drum. “The victim’s throat had been slit with a sharp weapon. Forensic and fingerprint teams examined the scene. The accused was later arrested after being tracked by three teams,” a senior police officer said.

“That man had been pressuring me for marriage for a long time. I refused him. I never imagined he would do something like this to my child,” Asha said.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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