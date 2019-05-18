Satish Shetty murder case: Bombay HC rejects plea seeking direction to CBI to probe

The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected two writ petitions filed by slain RTI activist Satish Shetty’s brother Sandeep, seeking direction to the CBI to further investigate into the 2010 murder case. Sandeep said he will move the Supreme Court and the Lokpal in this matter now.

On September 18 last year, a Pune court had accepted a report filed by the CBI in April that year, stating that no prosecutable evidence was found against four of the six accused in connection with the murder of Satish Shetty. Sandeep had challenged the Pune court’s decision accepting the CBI’s report.

CBI had accused six persons, including IRB Infrastructure Chairman Virendra Mhaiskar, an IRB liaison officer Jayant Dangre, then IRB lawyer Ajit Balwant Kulkarni, Inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar, Assistant Inspector Namdev Kauthale of LCB and then Deputy Superintend-ent of Police Dilip Arjunrao Shinde, in the case. While Andhalkar and Kauthale have been chargesheeted and are currently out on bail, the CBI said it had found no evidence against the four others.

The order on the two writ petitions was passed by the bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharti H Dangre on March 18.

“We do not find any justifiable reason to presume that the investigation carried out by the CBI over the period of eight to nine years, which included investigating role of the suspected accused, is still insufficient, especially when the CBI has examined about 500 witnesses and carried out polygraph test of some of the suspected accused in which nothing incriminating was revealed… we cannot set aside such an order merely on surmises and conjectures or on any media report or CDS … We do not find reports filed by the CBI as vague closure report,” the High Court said.

Satish Shetty had exposed an alleged land scam, in which an offence was registered against 13 persons, including IRB chairman Mhaiskar on October 15, 2009. After Shetty had filed the case, he had received death threats and was murdered in January 2010.