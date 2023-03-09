PM Modi remembers Satish Kaushik as ‘creative genius’, political leaders mourn actor-director’s demise

Remembering Satish Kaushik for his “wonderful acting and directions”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the political leaders who condoled the actor-filmmaker’s death on Thursday.

“Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the contributions of the talented actor. “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor, director and writer Satish Kaushik Ji. His contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations and performances will always be remembered,” Shah said in a tweet. BJP national president JP Nadda termed him a ” true icon of Indian cinema”.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed shock on Kaushik’s “untimely demise”. “He will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction,” Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi. Kaushik was the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board, and hailed from Mahendragarh district in Haryana.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also offered condolences to Kaushik’s family and fans, adding that his “contribution to Indian cinema and his brilliant performances shall always be remembered”.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condoled Kaushik’s demise and said he will “always remain alive in our hearts” through his art.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called his death an “irreparable loss to the film world”. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal offered condolences to “loved ones in this difficult time.”

Senior Congress leaders from Haryana, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed their condolences.

Satish Kaushik, known for his memorable roles in films such as “Jaane Bhi do Yaaro” and “Mr India”, passed away at the age of 66 following a heart attack early Thursday morning. According to friend and colleague Anupam Kher, Kaushik complained of uneasiness when he was at a friend’s house in Delhi.