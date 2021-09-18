Satisfied with protocols, SC allows offline Class 11 in Kerala

SUPREME COURT on Friday allowed Kerala to hold the Class 11 exams in the offline mode, expressing satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by the state government for the conduct of the exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar dismissed an appeal filed by advocate Rasoolshan A against a Kerala High Court order refusing to interfere with the state government’s decision to hold exams in offline mode.

The bench also comprising Justuce C T Aravi Kumar said: “We trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination.”

On September 3, the top court had stayed the decision to hold the offline exams, saying the Covid-19 situation in the state is “alarming” and that “children of tender age cannot be exposed to risk”.