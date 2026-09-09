Satheesan’s ‘no politics’ reply after ED’s nudge for case against Vijayan

The Keralam government will decide on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) letter asking state police to register an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among others, Chief Minister V Satheesan said on Wednesday. Satheesan said the state government will examine the central agency’s report and stressed that there is “no politics” involved.

The central agency has asked police in Keralam to register a case against Vijayan, now the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, his daughter T Veena, son-in-law Mohammed Riyas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving Veena’s IT firm.

Following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Satheesan said, “There is no politics; the government will legally examine the report. A decision will be taken accordingly. Law will take its course,” he said, adding, “We have to scrutinise the seriousness of the allegations made by the ED. We cannot reject it merely because ED has sent it.”

What is the ED charge

The ED has alleged that Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) made payments to Veena’s IT firm Exalogic Solutions without providing any services. The alleged illegal payments, made during Vijayan’s first term, were unearthed during an Income Tax Department probe.

The ED had earlier alleged that Exalogic Solutions received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL in the guise of IT consultancy payments. ED searched Vijayan’s premises in May. The agency also searched eight premises linked to CPM leaders in Kozhikode district, where Riyas hails from.

Following the searches, the ED said it found evidence of money transfer through hawala routes.

According to the ED report to the police, Vijayan allegedly collected Rs 3.28 crore from CMRL as a bribe through Veena.

Satheesan draws a line

The Chief Minister responded to questions about allegations that some ministers in his UDF government have received money from CMRL. He said political parties and leaders do take financial contributions from companies. “That is different from this (ED case). ED has not just mentioned receipt of money from CMRL. There is much more in their letter,” he said.

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Reacting to CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s allegations that the Congress and BJP would strike a deal, he said the Left party was trying to justify its actions.

The CPM has termed the ED move “political vendetta” and said it would tackle the matter both legally and politically.