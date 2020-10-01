Satara: 10-month-old abducted from home, his body found inside a well 2 days later

The incident took place in Kalaj village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district. (Representational)

A 10-month-old boy, who was allegedly abducted two days ago from his family home in a village in Satara district, was found dead inside a well on Thursday, according to the district police.

The baby was kidnapped from his home on Tuesday evening, when other members of the family were out for work on the field and only the baby’s siblings were home, said police. The baby’s parents are farmers. The incident took place in Kalaj village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district.

Satara district’s Superintendent of Police, Tejaswi Satpute, said, “The abduction was reported to us on Tuesday evening. As part of the investigation, we have spoken to the children who were present on the premises of the house. They have told us that two persons, a man and a woman, had come on a two-wheeler and taken the baby away. On Thursday morning, the baby’s body was found in the well next to the house.”

She added, “Immediately after the abduction was reported, we had launched a search operation by forming separate teams to work on various aspects. We checked all the entry or exit points and had also started looking through the security camera footage available. After the discovery of the body in the well next to the house, we have widened the scope of our probe. We are looking at various angles, including the possibility of personal enmity of the family. Our teams are working on some leads.”

Police have registered a cases of kidnapping and murder against unidentified suspects

