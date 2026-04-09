Sasmit Patra steps down as BJD’s Rajya Sabha leader amid internal dissent

Patra, a two-time member of the Rajya Sabha, has been heading the BJD parliamentary party since 2022, when he was elected to the Upper House for the second time. (Photo: X/@_DialogueIndia)

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra has stepped down as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, party sources said.

Although the BJD is yet to confirm Patra’s resignation from the post, sources said he has sent his resignation to party president Naveen Patnaik, conveying his decision. The development comes days after Naveen Patnaik’s political secretary Santrupt Misra was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

BJD sources said Misra would replace Patra in the Upper House. Patra, a two-time member of the Rajya Sabha, has been heading the BJD parliamentary party since 2022, when he was elected to the Upper House for the second time.