Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sasikala reinducts 2 family members sacked by Jaya; Dinakaran appointed AIADMK Dy General Secretary

Sasikala announced that Dinakaran, her nephew and a former Rajya Sabha member, was being appointed as the party's Deputy General Secretary .

By: PTI | Chennai | Updated: February 16, 2017 12:19:48 pm
sasikala convicted, Sasikala, sasikala jailed, sasikala news, Sasikala DA case, DA case, supreme court, Supreme court sasikala, SC on Sasikala, AIADMK, AIADMk crisis, Tamil Nadu crisis, Tamil Nadu, AIADMK rift, supreme court verdict, disproportionate assets case, panneerselvam, supreme court disproportionate assets case, sasikala supreme court, aiadmk, jayalalithaa, india news, indian express news V K Sasikala in Koovathur near Chennai on Monday. PTI
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday reinducted her close relatives T T V Dinkaran and S Venkatesh into the party, five years after their expulsion by J Jayalalithaa. In a significant move a day after her conviction in a graft case, Sasikala announced that Dinakaran, her nephew and a former Rajya Sabha member, was being appointed as the party’s Deputy General Secretary and urged the cadres to extend their cooperation to him.

The two were being reinducted following their “apology” issued to her in person and through letter, Sasikala said.

“Dinakaran and Venkatesh are allowed to join the party after they expressed regret for their acts in person and through letter and requested that they be allowed to join the party (again),” she said in a statement here.

Dinakaran and Venkatesh, besides Sasikala and her husband M Natarajan were expelled from AIADMK in 2011 by late chief minister Jayalalithaa amidst reports then that they interfered in party and government administration.

Although she withdrew the “disciplinary action” against her close aide, after Sasikala expressed regret, Jayalalithaa had however said that the others’ expulsion would continue.

Yesterday, Sasikala was convicted in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, with the Supreme Court upholding a lower court verdict sentencing her to four years’ prison term along with two of her relatives.

Dinakaran was part of the 12-member AIADMK team led by its newly elected Legislature party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami which met the state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form government.

Sasikala had yesterday sacked rebel leaders including Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from the party, but they have questioned her right to do so, contending that she does not have powers to appoint and remove anyone.

