Sasikala breaks down as she accepts AIADMK resolution to be general secretary

Emotional scenes broke out at the Poes Garden residence of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai today as Sasikala Natarajan accepted the resolution of the AIADMK to be the party’s next general secretary. Sasikala, who was a long-time aide to the late CM, broke down as chief minister O Panneerselvam handed to her a resolution passed by the general council of the party nominating her to the party’s most powerful post.

Sasikala first offered tributes in front of a garlanded portrait of Jayalalithaa as party members stood with their hands bowed. Some of them were also heard raising slogans for ‘Chinnamma’ (little mother) as Sasikala is popularly known among the party cadres. Later, Panneerselvam handed her the party’s adopted resolution paving way for Sasikala to be elected as the party chief, a post held by Jayalalithaa for three decades. M Thambidurai, the Lok Sabha deputy speaker and senior leader of the party, was seen exhorting Sasikala to lead the party just like Jayalalithaa.

“Be our guide and lead us on the way forward,” Thambidurai was heard telling Sasikala.

After acknowledging the leaders, Sasikala walked into the residence.

Panneerselvam later briefed reporters on the resolution ratified by the executive members. He said Sasikala has accepted the AIADMK’s unanimous request to lead the party and will be its general secretary. She is set to formally take charge possibly in the next week at an auspicious time. Posters also sprung up all over Chennai hailing the party decision and congratulating Sasikala on being nominated the general secretary of AIADMK.

