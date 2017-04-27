Sasikala banners removed, but AIADMK merger stuck on CM’s post

AIADMK workers remove banners with V K Saikala’s picture at the party head office in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI AIADMK workers remove banners with V K Saikala’s picture at the party head office in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI

Banners of AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala were seen being removed from the party headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday, hours after her nephew T T V Dinakaran was arrested by Delhi police. Dinakaran, the AIADMK deputy general secretary, was arrested in connection with a bribery case on Tuesday night. Aunt Sasikala is serving a prison term in Bangalore in a disproportionate assets case.

The removal of the banners and photographs of Sasikala were one of the conditions demanded by O Panneerselvam (OPS) faction to move ahead with a merger with the Sasikala faction of the party. E Madhusudanan, the presidium chairman of the OPS faction, had demanded the removal of the banners. On Wednesday morning, the removal of the banners had led to a positive response from the Panneerselvam but the merger is stuck as the two sides are yet to settle on who will be the Chief Minister — OPS or Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

A senior EPS group leader said the OPS faction has been delaying the merger talks for over a week, even after the main demand — to denounce the Sasikala family — was fulfilled last week. The Sasikala faction has fallen silent on Dinakaran’s arrest on the charge that he allegedly tried to bribe Election Commission officials to use the party symbol in a bypoll for the R K Nagar seat, which fell vacant because of J Jayalalithaa’s death. The leadership is clueless on how to keep Sasikala and her family out when party organs, such as the mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, Jaya TV and several assets of the party, remain with her loyalists.

An opinion piece published by Namadhu MGR two days ago irked OPS as it praised the Sasikala family and asserted that party cadres will support her. A senior AIADMK minister said that by denouncing Dinakaran — Sasikala’s nephew who had reportedly fallen out of favour with his aunt for wanting to contest the election against her wishes — the faction had gained the first victory. “By removing the Sasikala banners, the OPS faction won the second stage. The crucial part is about the CM post, for which OPS and EPS are still fighting. “Whether Sasikala herself is kept out or not, the merger deal will be sealed if EPS agree to step down as CM,” he said.

He added that Dinakaran’s exit from the party would have happened any way as his decision to contest the R K Nagar bypoll was against the advice of Sasikala and had also disturbed EPS as he had feared Dinakaran would demand the CM’s chair after winning the election. A senior BJP leader said party president Amit Shah may visit Chennai on May 10 to draw a road map for the party’s next course of action in the wake of new political situations emerging in favour of the Centre.

