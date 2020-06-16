Sarpanch ‘seeks forgiveness’: J&K cops probe video

While the video shows the sarpanch purportedly saying she will resign, a man is heard saying this is a last warning. SP, Sopore, Javid Iqbal said, “There was no complaint . But we have registered a case. As per her statement, they are believed to be militants. Investigation is on.” (File Photo) While the video shows the sarpanch purportedly saying she will resign, a man is heard saying this is a last warning. SP, Sopore, Javid Iqbal said, “There was no complaint . But we have registered a case. As per her statement, they are believed to be militants. Investigation is on.” (File Photo)

J&K Police said they have registered a case after a video purportedly showing a sarpanch seeking forgiveness and saying she will resign went viral. The video, suspected to have been shot by militants in north Kashmir’s Sopore, comes after a sarpanch was killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

While the video shows the sarpanch purportedly saying she will resign, a man is heard saying this is a last warning. SP, Sopore, Javid Iqbal said, “There was no complaint . But we have registered a case. As per her statement, they are believed to be militants. Investigation is on.” He said the sarpanch was on her way to Srinagar Friday when she was stopped. “She was taken to an orchard and the video was recorded. She was then allowed to go,” said Iqbal.

