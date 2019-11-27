Sarpanch, govt officer killed by militants in J&K

A village sarpanch and an Agriculture department employee were killed after militants hurled a grenade and opened fire at a government programme in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The two killed — village sarpanch Syed Rafi and Sheikh Zahoor — were part of the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s “back to the village” programme, a public outreach initiative in militancy-hit areas.

In separate incidents on Tuesday, two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, and five civilians were injured in a grenade attack near Hazratbal area of Srinagar.

The second phase of the UT administration’s “back to village” outreach programme started across J&K on Monday. The programme will have more than 5,000 gazetted officers visiting panchayats assigned to them between November 25 and 30.

As part of this initiative, a programme was going on in Hakoora village of Anantnag on Tuesday afternoon when militants attacked it, the police said.

Police sources said after grenade attack, the militants also opened fire.

Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a villager-level worker in Hakora who was present in the area where the attack took place, told The Indian Express, “The area where the incident took place had another visiting officer and locals present. We heard a loud bang and then there was chaos all around.”

Anantnag police tweeted, “#02 civilian killed in a terrorist attack at Hakura badasgam village and 02 other injured injured persons shifted to hospital…”

Anantnag District Hospital medical superintendent Dr Majid Mirab said four injured people were brought, and two of them were declared dead on arrival. “Two injured people are receiving treatment. Their condition is stable,” he said.

He said the injured have received splinter injuries.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan told The Indian Express that cleanliness drive was going on in the panchayat when the attack took place. “This is handiwork of militants. They want to disturb development and peace. But this will not deter the administration and development work will go on,” he said.

Khan also said that the officials were there for development work, and it is “a big sin” to disrupt that.

In a separate incident in Srinagar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Kashmir) V K Birdi said, a grenade attack took place in Hazratbal area, leaving five people injured. “They are all stable,” he said.

In Pulwama, the police said two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces which started on Monday evening in Pachaar area. A police spokesperson said both militants killed — Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Irfan Ahmad Rather — were affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen.

Police sources said Irfan Sheikh was a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen operations chief in the Valley Riyaz Naikoo. He joined the militant ranks in April 2016. Irfan Rather, who came from Litter area of Pulwama, joined militancy in December 2017 and held a Masters degree, sources said.