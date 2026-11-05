‘I am demoralised’: Young IAS officer says BJP MLA threatened him during Odisha flood duty

A controversy has erupted in Odisha after a BJP MLA from Asika, Saroj Padhi, was accused by an IAS officer of misbehaving with and threatening him while he was deployed on flood management duty. The officer submitted a police complaint against the legislator on Thursday.

Samir Kumar Jena, a 2022-batch IAS officer currently posted as chief development officer-cum-executive officer, zilla parishad, Ganjam, alleged in his complaint that Padhi entered his chamber on Tuesday and shouted at him over the distribution of relief materials. Jena had been assigned to oversee relief and restoration work in the Asika area.

The IAS officer did not respond to calls seeking comment on the allegations, while a senior police officer in the district said the complaint was being verified and appropriate action would be taken in due course. The MLA, on his part, said the matter had been “resolved”.