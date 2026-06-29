Why was young nurse Sarla Bhat killed in Srinagar? 36 years on, chargesheet offers answers

On Monday, the State Investigation Agency filed a 737-page chargesheet in a special NIA court in Srinagar, naming the then JKLF chief Yasin Malik as a key accused in her abduction and killing. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir police’s investigation into the death of Sarla Bhat in 1990 has “conclusively established” that she was “abducted, tortured and killed” by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), “pursuant to a larger terrorist conspiracy and campaign directed against the Kashmiri Pandit community”.

Bhat was a 27-year-old nurse in the Neonatology Department of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura. Her body was found on the Mallabagh-Omer Colony Road in Srinagar on April 19, 1990.

On Monday, the State Investigation Agency filed a 737-page chargesheet in a special NIA court in Srinagar, naming the then JKLF chief Yasin Malik as a key accused in her abduction and killing. Officials called the development a “historic milestone in the pursuit of justice for victims of terrorism” and said that it stands as “one of the most significant breakthroughs in the investigation of legacy terror crimes in Jammu and Kashmir”.