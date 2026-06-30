Chargesheet too late, what’s the point now: Sarla Bhat’s family

On Monday, the State Investigation Agency filed a 737-page chargesheet in a special NIA court in Srinagar, naming the then JKLF chief Yasin Malik as a key accused in her abduction and killing. (File Photo)

The State Investigation Agency may have filed a chargesheet against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik and four others for the 1990 abduction and killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, but the Bhat family believes it has come too late.

A Kashmiri Pandit nurse at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute for Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Sarla was abducted from her hostel by JKLF militants on April 14, 1990, and her bullet-riddled body was found five days later in old Srinagar city.

In its 737-page chargesheet filed in a special court in Srinagar, the SIA named Malik as a key accused in her abduction and killing.