Sarkeguda ‘fake’ encounter: Villagers gather on 10th anniversary, demand justice

PEOPLE BELONGING to tribal communities of more than 30 villages on Tuesday gathered at Sarkeguda in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on the 10th anniversary of an alleged fake encounter that claimed 17 lives, including seven minors, and demanded justice and compensation for their families.

The people who came from villages in Bijapur, Sukma and Dantewada raised slogans demanding justice after observing silence for two minutes at the memorial for the victims built in the village.

A judicial inquiry report into the June 28, 2012 firing, which was submitted to the government in 2019, had found that security personnel might have opened fire “in panic”, upon encountering a large group in the middle of night. The tribals had gathered to discuss plans for a local festival, Beej Pandum, when the security personnel opened fire on them from close proximity.

The event on Tuesday was organised under the banner of Moolwasi Bachao Manch, formed by local youth after security personnel opened fire at Silger, 15 km from Sarkeguda, leading to the deaths of five people in May 2021.

“We are demanding compensation for the families of deceased and those injured. Why has the government taken no action despite the report, which came out in 2019? Why has no FIR been registered yet against the personnel who killed innocent people,” asked Raghu, a member of the Moolwasi Bachao Manch.

After the judicial report was submitted, the government has sought legal opinion on the further course of action while also instituting a committee to look into the compensation for the families.

The protesters, however, said the action is too little, too late. “We have been gathering for the past 10 years to commemorate the day when 17 of our kin died here. Families of the deceased fought hard to prove that they were innocent,” said Karma Sodhi, a resident of Sarkeguda. “Three years have passed since their innocence was proved, but no action has been taken yet.”