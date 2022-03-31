Sariska Tiger Reserve: Bees, smoke, steep climb: an uphill task to control fire

Deep inside the Sariska Tiger Reserve, a group of exhausted men in fatigues lie resting on a line of mats inside an old temple.

Fresh on their minds are the events of the last few days — when they battled to control a fire that raged through 10 sq km of the reserve. “In many areas, the climb is so steep we have to hold on to branches, otherwise we would slip. Initially, the biggest problem we faced were bees, which came towards us trying to escape the smoke. I got stung and the smoke made us almost suffocate,” says forest guard Ravindra Kirad, who was taking a break before going off to another site to douse the fire.

At this temporary rest stop-cum-base of operations at the Nahar Shakti Dham in the Akbarpur range, a core tiger habitat, reminders of the fire can be found close by.

Also Read | Explained: How many tigers are too many

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force make rounds overhead — their loud buzz distracting the rescue teams on the ground for a moment — as water is showered over the spots where the fire is still blazing. The forest department communicates the GPS coordinates of the fire affected areas to the pilots.

“Some of the men also suffered minor injuries while climbing the hills. We continued our efforts till 2am…,” said Gajendra Singh, a Border Home Guard from Jaisalmer.

Sariska Deputy Conservator of Forest Sudarshan Sharma said that 300 people including members of the forest guard, SDRF, civil defence, border home guards and local village residents are trying to douse the flames. “Eighty per cent of the fire… has been brought under control…,” said DCF Sharma.