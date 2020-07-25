Wife of former ADG, SOG is a director in firm raided by I-T

the new form from now on will be displayed in part E of the form the new form from now on will be displayed in part E of the form

Sarika Anil Paliwal, wife of Anil Paliwal, Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) is a Director in Mayank Sharma Enterprises Private Ltd, one of the companies where search and survey operations were undertaken by the Income Tax department on July 14.

Anil Paliwal was ADG (ATS & SOG) for almost a year till July 3, before he was shifted as ADG (Personnel). It was during his tenure as ADG (ATS & SOG) that Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi had submitted a complaint to the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police in June, alleging attempts of horse trading of MLAs to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot government.

ADG Paliwal couldn’t be reached for his response despite repeated calls and text messages to his mobile phone as well as the number of his residence mentioned on the Department of Personnel, Rajasthan.

Following information about smuggling of illegal explosive substances, SOG had taken into surveillance on June 13 two phone numbers, according to an FIR filed on July 10. It arrested two persons – Bharat Malani and Ashok Singh – in relation to this FIR. But Paliwal was not posted in SOG then.

Two other FIRs were registered a week later on July 17 following complaints filed by Mahesh Joshi based on audio tapes which the Congress claimed were conversations between Sanjay Bardia, a businessman and BJP leader, and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs data, Sarika Paliwal is a Director in Mayank Sharma Enterprises Private Limited along with Mayank Shivshankar Sharma. She was appointed a Director in the company on March 24, 2001. Her name figures as a Director in the company’s balance sheet for the financial year 2017-2018 as well.

Sarika Paliwal was also a Director in Triton Hotels and Resorts Private Ltd for a little over a year from March 16, 2007, till July 1, 2008, a company promoted by Ratan Kant Sharma. The father’s name of both Ratan Kant Sharma and Sarika Paliwal is Shiv Shankar Sharma, as seen in separate MCA documents.

Triton Hotels and Resorts also owns the Fairmont luxury hotel in the outskirts of Jaipur, in which Congress MLAs backing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were housed during the current political crisis. Fairmont was raided by the Enforcement Directorate recently.

Ratan Kant Sharma is known to be a close business associate of Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot, having picked up a 50 per cent stake in March 2011 in Sunlight Car Rentals Private Ltd, a company floated by Vaibhav. He remained a shareholder till March 31, 2016.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd