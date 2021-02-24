Political parties mourn death of Punjab singer Sardool Sikander

Mourning the loss of famous Punjab singer Sardool Sikander, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed deep sorrow on Wednesday.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters, AAP’s state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that the departure of Sardool Sikander, the pillar of Punjabi singing, has left an indelible mark on the Punjabi mother tongue, culture and movie and music industry.

Mann said that the services rendered by Sikander to the Punjabi mother-tongue through his art would always be remembered. He said that the AAP extends sympathies and stood by the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and to give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Punjab lost cultural jewel, says Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday condoled the demise of popular Punjabi singer Sardul Sikandar and termed it a huge loss to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

In a statement Chugh lauded the outstanding contribution Sardul made as an ambassador of Punjabi culture and said in his passing away Punjab has lost a cultural jewel.

Chugh demanded from the Chief Minister that a memorial be built at his native place and seven days’ state mourning be declared.