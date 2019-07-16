Sardar Sarovar Narmada Yojana: Govt, Oppn lock horns on claims about irrigation

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Monday sparred over the area receiving irrigation water under the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Yojana.

Patel demanded a clarification from Dhanani for contesting his claim that 16.38 lakh hectare command area received Narmada water under the scheme. Last week, citing the socio-economic review 2018-19, Dhanani said that only 6 lakh hectare got water for irrigation. Dhanani asked Patel to explain the gap of 10 lakh hectare.

Patel had not said anything then but raised the issue on Monday, demanding that Dhanani provide evidence. He asked him to show if the figure of 6 lakh hectare is written in the Socio-Economic Review.

Patel said the Speaker should reprimand Dhanani if he cannot produce evidence. Dhanani sought time. Granting him time, the Speaker said he would give his ruling based on what Dhanani produces before the house.