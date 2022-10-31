scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong, united India, says Amit Shah

Shah also said that in the next 25 years, India will be able to realise the dream of the country's freedom fighters of making India a strong and prosperous country and celebrate its 100th year of independence.

Home Minister Amit Shah pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk,in New Delhi (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India with his farsightedness, despite attempts by some forces to keep the country divided.

He said this while flagging off a run to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the national capital.

“Even during that time, there were efforts by some forces to keep India divided. We have seen how Sardar Patel brought Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Hyderabad under the fold of the Union of India through his farsightedness and political acumen,” he said.

Other reads |Amit Shah’s West Bengal visit postponed, says official

The ‘Run for Unity’, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah also paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the bridge collapse on Sunday in Gujarat.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:25:38 am
