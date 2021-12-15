Sardar Patel death anniversary: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh pay tribute to ‘Iron Man of India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday.

Stating that the country will forever be grateful to Patel, PM Modi said, “Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills, and the untiring efforts to unite our nation.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Patel “provided remarkable leadership to India’s freedom movement.” “Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his punyatithi. His courageous efforts towards uniting India into one strong entity continue to motivate millions across India. He also provided remarkable leadership to India’s freedom movement,” he tweeted.

हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले देश की एकता व अखंडता के अद्भुत शिल्पी लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल जी के जीवन का क्षण-क्षण भारत में एक राष्ट्र का भाव जागृत करने हेतु समर्पित रहा। उनके विचार सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। ऐसे महान युगपुरुष व राष्ट्रीय गौरव के चरणों में कोटिशः वंदन। pic.twitter.com/OkW7sRK57p — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Union minister Pralhad Joshi wrote: “We will forever be grateful to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his exemplary contribution to unite India. His leadership helped the country overcome communal strife. Humble tributes to the great leader on his death anniversary.”

Housing minister Hardeep Puri called Sardar Patel “a leading stalwart of India’s freedom movement”.

Vallabbhai Jhaverbhai Patel or Sardar Patel was one of the most important political figures of India. A political activist and lawyer, Patel was instrumental in unifying the country and helped bring together disjointed territories after the country’s painful partition. He also played a primary role in the merger of more than 560 princely states with the Union of India after independence.

Often called the ‘Iron Man of India’, Patel served as India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister.