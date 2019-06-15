Sarbananda Sonowal meets Shah, briefs him on law & order

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the law and order situation in the state. Sources said the Chief Minister also discussed issues related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is due for publication on July 31.

“It was a courtesy call and I congratulated him on behalf of the people for being chosen as the Home Minister of the country. I also briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam,” Sonowal told reporters after the meeting.

The state faces a tense situation after more than 40 lakh people were left out in the final draft of NRC published on July 30 last year.

Those left out have the option of contesting their exclusion in the foreigners’ tribunals. The Home Ministry has already told Assam that it would help it set up 1,000 Foreigners’ Tribunals to sort out disputes.

Exercising powers conferred by the Foreigners Act, 1946, the central government issued an order on June 6, saying a person whose name is not part of National Register of Citizens can approach any such tribunal with a certified copy of the rejection order received from the NRC authorities along with the grounds for appeal.

“The final order of the tribunal shall contain its opinion on the matter whether the Appellant is eligible for inclusion in the NRC or not. It shall also contain the opinion of the tribunal on the reference of the District Magistrate. The final order of the tribunal shall be a concise statement of facts and conclusion based on which tribunal has arrived at such an opinion.

Sonowal also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday.