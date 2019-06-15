Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
213/2 (33.1)
England
vs
212 (44.4)
West Indies
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies Highlights: England win by 8 wickets
Sarbananda Sonowal meets Shah, briefs him on law & orderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sarbananda-sonowal-meets-shah-briefs-him-on-law-order-5781540/

Sarbananda Sonowal meets Shah, briefs him on law & order

Those left out have the option of contesting their exclusion in the foreigners’ tribunals. The Home Ministry has already told Assam that it would help it set up 1,000 Foreigners’ Tribunals to sort out disputes.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi, on Friday. PTI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the law and order situation in the state. Sources said the Chief Minister also discussed issues related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is due for publication on July 31.

“It was a courtesy call and I congratulated him on behalf of the people for being chosen as the Home Minister of the country. I also briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation in Assam,” Sonowal told reporters after the meeting.

The state faces a tense situation after more than 40 lakh people were left out in the final draft of NRC published on July 30 last year.

Those left out have the option of contesting their exclusion in the foreigners’ tribunals. The Home Ministry has already told Assam that it would help it set up 1,000 Foreigners’ Tribunals to sort out disputes.

Advertising

Exercising powers conferred by the Foreigners Act, 1946, the central government issued an order on June 6, saying a person whose name is not part of National Register of Citizens can approach any such tribunal with a certified copy of the rejection order received from the NRC authorities along with the grounds for appeal.

“The final order of the tribunal shall contain its opinion on the matter whether the Appellant is eligible for inclusion in the NRC or not. It shall also contain the opinion of the tribunal on the reference of the District Magistrate. The final order of the tribunal shall be a concise statement of facts and conclusion based on which tribunal has arrived at such an opinion.

Sonowal also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bar council chief’s murder: Cop who took victim to hospital to be questioned
2 Govt to sign MoU with firm for 300 smart gaushalas, says MP minister
3 Congress called for sedition law end, its govt in Raipur jailed one for it