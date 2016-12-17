Sarbananda Sonowal keen on master plan to develop Madhupur Satra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that his government intended to prepare a master plan to develop Madhupur Satra, seat of Vaishnav culture, in Bengal’s Coochbehar district as an “epicentre of cultural tourism.” Sonowal, along with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Assam’s Dhubri and West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district visited the Satra, the Vaishnav onastery, according to a press release issued by the Assam government.

Sonowal asked the Assam Cultural Affairs Department to develop a plan for building a guest home, a kitchen and toilets and directed the Dhubri Deputy Commissioner to raise the height of the boundary wall around the Satra.

The chief minister also directed the officials to evolve a strategy by January 17 to free the Satra Land from encroachers and the Assam Government will take up the matter with the higher authorities in the Bengal Government, the release said.

The Satra, built in the 15th century, is a treasure trove of historical documents and manuscripts and is the final resting place of Srimanta Sankardev, the great Vaishnavite saint of Assam.

