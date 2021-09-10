Saraswati to be in history books; other subjects soon

The Haryana government has decided to include the history of Saraswati river in school curriculum from the current session itself. Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) oficials say that new history books from Classes VI to XII, scheduled to be sent for printing later this month when schools reopen, will have some mention of the ancient river.

Even as the intervention in the middle of the current academic year will be minimal, the BJP-led government will go all tilt from the next session, including Saraswati modules in other subjects as well — including geography, English, Hindi and Sanskrit, officials told The Indian Express.

A 15-member Saraswati Syllabus Committee led by assistant director of Centre for BR Ambedkar Studies at Kurukshetra University, Pritam Singh, has been formed in this regard. Other members of the panel include teachers and experts of history, geography and geology. The panel will submit its report on September 15, which will then be sent to the Chief Minister’s office.