Haryana to launch revival of Saraswati river, to construct dam, barrage & reservoir at Adi Badri

Haryana has approved a project for revival of Saraswati river, under which Saraswati Dam, Saraswati Barrage and Saraswati Reservoir will be constructed at Adi Badri. Besides this, interlinking of Markanda and Saraswati rivers through Kainthla supply channel will also be done. On completion of this project, around 894 hectare metres of flood water will be diverted to Saraswati reservoir. The dam is being designed by the Central Water Commission.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this while addressing a seminar on ‘Saraswati River-New Perspectives and Heritage Development’ during the ongoing International Saraswati Festival-2021 being organised at Adi Badri in Yamunanagar district, Monday. The seminar was organised by Vidya Bharti Sanskriti Sansthan and Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board through video-conferencing.

“The credit of the progress that is being made in the work related to the discovery of river Saraswati today, goes to late Mr Darshan Lal Jain. Though he is not with us today, his thoughts are still with us and reviving Saraswati River while following the path shown by him will be a true tribute to him. All the doubts regarding existence of Saraswati river have been resolved and scientific evidence has been found for its flow. Haryana is globally known as the cradle of Vedic culture. On the sacred bank of Saraswati, our saints and sages had written Vedas and other religious texts. The historic war of Mahabharata, also took place in Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra, which is situated on the banks of Saraswati river. Lord Krishna also gave immortal message of Srimad Bhagavad Gita comprising of knowledge, devotion and deed on this holy land. According to the description found in Mahabharata, Saraswati originated from a place called Adi Badri, which is just above Yamunanagar in Haryana and just below the Shivalik hills. Even today people consider this place to be a place of pilgrimage,” Khattar said.

He added, “At present more than 70 organisations including ISRO, GSI, SOI, ASI, ONGC, NIH Roorkee, BARC and Saraswati River Research Institute are engaged in research work of Saraswati river heritage. Based on research, documents, reports, and scientific facts, it has been proved that Saraswati River is still flowing underground from Adi Badri and upto Kutch in Gujarat.”

The Saraswati Heritage Development Board was established in 2015 by the state government for research and other works on Saraswati. The main function of this board is to revitalise the river and to highlight Indian cultural heritage across the globe.

“Saraswati River Scheme has been finalised according to old maps of Survey of India. Palaeochannel mapping of Saraswati river has been prepared by ISRO, HARSAC, CGWB and other scientific organizations. Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board has signed five MoUs with various central government organizations for research activities. These include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, New Delhi, Indian Space Research Organisation, Hyderabad, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee and Geological Survey of India, Lucknow.”

“The project of Saraswati river revival would also be beneficial to develop all such places where there is evidence of Saraswati river and its heritage. The perennial flow of water in the Saraswati river will recharge the groundwater level, as most of the areas in Haryana have turned into a dark zone. Besides this, the work of interlinking both Som and Ghaggar rivers with the Saraswati river is underway, which will result in flood control, improved irrigation and groundwater recharging,” Khattar said.

“Development of national level tourism circuits in Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Hisar, Rakhi-Garhi, Fatehabad and Sirsa from Adibadri to Sirsa will create new pilgrimage opportunities in these areas, resulting in new employment and business opportunities. Riverfront development along the Saraswati will improve basic amenities and the socio-economic condition of the region. Also, afforestation on the banks of river Saraswati will help in maintaining environmental balance,” Khattar added.