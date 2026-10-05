Video shows SHO pulling gun during Bihar flood relief, suspended

Days after a man died during an airdrop of flood relief material from a helicopter in Saran, another video from the district shows the station house officer (SHO) of Maker allegedly displaying his service pistol during the distribution of relief material. The officer, Sangram Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect, with the police ordering an inquiry into the purported circumstances captured in the video.

The video circulating on social media shows Singh standing on top of one of two pickup vehicles as people appear to queue up in front of the vehicle. At one point, when a person appears to try to pull a bag out of the pickup, the SHO is seen jumping onto the vehicle, warning people to stay back, then briefly pulling out his pistol and pointing it at the group.