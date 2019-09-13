Saragarhi Memorial development: Punjab govt gives Rs 1 crore, promises another Rs 2 crore

The Punjab government on Thursday gave out Rs 1 crore grant to the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur for its development, while promising another Rs 2 crore Tourist Facilitation Center there.

Advertising

At a state-level function at the memorial, chief guest and health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that the nation can never forget the sacrifice of 21 brave soldiers of Sikh Regiment, who laid their lives fighting 10,000 armed opponents.

Sidhu released the grant of Rs1 crore for the development, beautification, and modernisation of the memorial and handed over an official letter to Deputy Commissioner, Ferozepur, Chander Gaind.

He said that on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s direction another amount of Rs 2 crore will be spent for establishment of a tourist facilitation center.

Advertising

Capt Amarinder Singh who has been attending the state-level event here for the past two years, was not present on Thursday.

Sidhu, meanwhile, added that the historic railway station of Hussaniwala will also be restored, which has been decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the CM and soon funds will be released to concerned authorities for these development projects.

The Health Minister also honoured descendents of the 21 martyrs of Saragarhi fight besides providing financial aid to the families of martyrs of Kargil war.

Sidhu said that the state government has completed all the procedures to set up a PGI center at Ferozepur and expressed hope the center will soon be functional.

Speaking on enhanced penalties on the violation of traffic rules, Sidhu said that it was a serious matter and decision will be taken in the interest of people of Punjab.