Saradha scam: TMC MP Shatabdi Roy returns Rs 30.64 lakh to agency

Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy returned Rs 30.64 lakh, which she got as brand ambassador of Saradha Group of Companies, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The ED had interrogated Roy multiple times. On July 31, Roy had written to the ED expressing her desire to return the money.

According to ED sources, they received a bank draft of Rs 30.64 lakh, sent to the agency office on Wednesday.

“Yes, I have sent the money,” Roy told media persons.

Actress-turned-politician and two-time MP from Birbhum, Roy was one the brand ambassadors of Saradha chit fund company. In April 2013, the chit fund company went bust. Initially, the case was being probed by the Special Task Force of Bengal Police. However, the CBI later took up the case after the Supreme Court’s direction.

The move comes at a time when the CBI and ED have stepped up the probe in both the chit fund and Narada sting cases.

The CBI recently summoned 10 accused, including Trinamool Congress MPs, ministers and an IPS officer, in connection with the Narada sting operation. According to CBI sources, the accused have been summoned for interrogation and to give their voice samples.

TMC leaders, including Sougata Roy, Prasun Banerjee and Subrata Mukherjee have already appeared before the CBI after receiving the summons.