Saradha scam: SC notice to Vodafone, Airtel on CBI allegation of non-cooperation

The Supreme Court Friday issued notice to Vodafone Mobile Services Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited on a CBI plea accusing them of “non-cooperation” in the investigation of the Saradha scam and other chit fund cases.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna gave the two service providers till April 8 to reply.

The CBI, which is probing the cases on the direction of the apex court, had earlier stated that though it had sought the Call Data Records (CDRs) of Saradha group directors Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee for the years 2012-2013 from the West Bengal police, it was given only “limited” CDRs. The CBI has filed a contempt petition against the state police in this regard before the court.

In an application filed in this contempt petition, the agency submitted that it had requested Vodafone Mobile Services Limited and Bharti Airtel Limited on July 12, 2018 to provide information “pertaining to the period for which the CDRs were requested by the West Bengal police in the first place and the period for which the CDRs were actually supplied (by them) to the West Bengal Police”.

Appearing for Vodafone on Friday, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said the CBI’s allegations were “completely wrong” and that “we have given (them) everything”.