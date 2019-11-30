Saradha scam: SC issues notice to Rajeev Kumar

THE SUPREME Court on Friday issued notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on the CBI plea seeking his custodial interrogation in connection with the investigation in the Saradha chit fund scam cases.

Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, heading the bench which issued the notice, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that “you will have to satisfy us that his custody is required”.

On May 17, the SC withdrew the protection from arrest it had granted in Febuary to Kumar, accused by the CBI of destroying evidence. The court, however, granted him seven days to seek suitable legal remedies during which period he will not be arrested. Subsequently, Kumar moved the Calcutta HC, which on May 30 granted him protection from arrest which the CBI has now challenged in the apex court.