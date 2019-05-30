Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar moves Calcutta High Court, seeks quashing of CBI notice

Former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar moved the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking the quashing of a notice issued against him by the CBI in connection with the Saradha chit fund case.

The former top cop, who was reinstated as ADG CID by the West Bengal government after the model code of conduct was withdrawn, approached the court after the agency, which is seeking custodial interrogation of Kumar, served him a notice and directed him to appear before it for questioning.

Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee granted leave to Kumar’s counsel for filing a petition in the registry of the court and moved the matter for hearing at 2 pm. Earlier in the day, Kumar’s counsel had moved the vacation bench of the high court and prayed for leave to file the petition.

Besides issuing summons, on Saturday, the CBI had issued a lookout notice against Kumar and directed all airports and immigration authorities to alert the agency if they spot him leaving the country. Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the CBI took over the case.

While Kumar was summoned by the CBI on Monday, the West Bengal CID informed the agency that the ADG was away to Varanasi for a six-day official leave.

(With PTI inputs)