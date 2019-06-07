Saradha scam: Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar reaches CBI office for questioning

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar reached the CBI office Friday for questioning in the multi-crore Sardha chit-fund scam case. Kumar’s visit comes days after another IPS officer, Arnab Ghosh, was grilled by the probing agency for nearly seven hours. Ghosh, Special Superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was one of the members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that initially probed the scam.

Advertising

Kumar, who has been granted protection from arrest for a month was reinstated as ADG CID by the West Bengal government after the model code of conduct was withdrawn.

Earlier, the CBI had issued a lookout notice against Kumar and directed all airports and immigration authorities to alert the agency if they spot him leaving the country. Kumar was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the CBI took over the case.

The court passed an interim order prohibiting the CBI from taking any coercive action against the former top cop.

Advertising

The court also said Kumar will have to be present at the CBI office in Salt Lake whenever summoned. Directing that Kumar will not be able to stay anywhere other than his official residence in Kolkata, except in case of medical necessities, the court also said a CBI representative will come to his residence every day to record his presence.

In January, the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government had an unprecedented stand-off after a CBI team reached Kumar’s residence to question him. The CBI officers had to retreat after local police refused to let them enter his residence and detained them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw her weight behind Kumar and sat on a three-day dharna to protest against the Centre’s move.