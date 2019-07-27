Will appear before CBI for Saradha probe on August 7, won’t be intimidated: Derek O’Brien

A day after he was summoned in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme scam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Saturday said he would not be intimidated and appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Parliament session ends on August 7.

The Rajya Sabha MP might be questioned about financial transactions related to the bank accounts of the TMC’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’, officials said. He is the publisher of the party’s official newspaper.

In a statement issued today, Derek said, “Earlier, when Parliament was in session, I was served a notice. I immediately wrote to the CBI, stating that since Parliament was in session, I would appear on a date after the session has concluded.”

My statement on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 3 pm. More on my @instagram >> https://t.co/wMPTXaWCGR pic.twitter.com/bCAygzubrG — Derek O’Brien | ????? ?’??????? (@derekobrienmp) July 27, 2019

“However, a day before I was supposed to meet the CBI, they called and informed me that I am not required to meet them. I also sent them a letter reconfirming the same,” Derek said.

O’Brien is the latest among several Trinamool leaders whom investigators have sought to link to the chit fund scam and its mastermind, Sudipta Sen.

The quiz master-turned-politician said he did not receive any notice since then. “Since February, I have not received any intimation from them. Now, during this Parliament session, I was served a notice asking me to appear before them on August 1. I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet them after this session is over on August 7,” Derek said.

The TMC MP also asserted that he would not be intimidated by the notice. “Let me also add that I will not be intimidated. In February, I had agreed to appear before the CBI after the session was over, but the CBI chose not to meet me. This time too I am ready to meet them,” he said.

Earlier, Derek had alleged that the CBI notice was sent as his party had opposed amendments to the Right to Information Act in Parliament. The July 25 notice coincided with the TMC’s motion against the RTI (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, he claimed.

Thousands of investors were left in the lurch by the scam and it led to the arrest of many leaders and ministers of the TMC. All of them are now out on bail. While building the Saradha empire, Sen had worked to build connections among politicians and acquired media organisations.

Actor and TMC MP Satabdi Roy and former Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty were brand ambassadors for Saradha. Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen and his associate Debjani Mukherjee, arrested in 2013 from Kashmir, are in custody.

(With PTI inputs)