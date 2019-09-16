Saradha scam case: CBI search for Rajeev Kumar reaches state secretariat

After former Kolkata police commissioner did not appear before the CBI on Saturday for questioning in the Saradha scam case, a team from the agency reached the state secretariat on Sunday.

The two-member CBI team had letters addressed to the DGP, the state chief secretary and the home secretary, apparently seeking whereabouts of Kumar, currently the ADG of West Bengal CID.

Sources said the CBI officers had four letters, of which two meant for the DGP were received by his office. They, however, were asked to come on Monday to hand over the letters to the chief secretary and home secretary as their offices were closed on Sunday.

“We cannot disclose the contents of the letters. The letters for the chief secretary and home secretary were not accepted. They (Nabanna officials) asked us to come again on Monday,” said a CBI officer.