Saradha scam: Calcutta HC no to coercive action against Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

The single-judge vacation bench of Pratik Prakash Banerjee, which heard Kumar’s plea for the quashing of a notice served by the CBI, referred the matter to a regular bench, which will hear it on June 12.

Former Kolkata police chief and present ADG CID Rajeev Kumar.

In a temporary relief to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday passed an interim order prohibiting the CBI from arresting or taking any coercive action against him in connection with its probe into the Saradha scam.

At the same time, the single-judge vacation bench of Pratik Prakash Banerjee, which heard Kumar’s plea for the quashing of a notice served by the CBI, referred the matter to a regular bench, which will hear it on June 12.

However, Kumar has been asked to submit his passport to the CBI within 24 hours of the order. The court also said Kumar will have to be present at the CBI office in Salt Lake whenever summoned. Directing that Kumar will not be able to stay anywhere other than his official residence in Kolkata, except in case of medical necessities, Justice Banerjee also said a CBI representative will come to his residence every day to record his presence.

