Saradha probe: TMC leaders’ properties attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it had attached properties worth Rs 3 crore belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Kunal Ghosh and Satabdi Roy, and former Saradha Group director Debjani Mukherjee in connection with its investigation into the alleged Saradha Ponzi scam.

While Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was the CEO of Saradha’s media arm, Roy, a Lok Sabha MP, was the group’s brand ambassador.

Kunal Ghosh, who is now the TMC’s spokesperson, wrote on Facebook, “I have no news that ED has confiscated any of my property today, now or before. I have also voluntarily returned my salary and full legal income from Sarada Media. I don’t think anyone has returned the advertisement money. I started returning the money in February 2013. In 2017, I told Enforcement Directorate that I would return [the money] and that I am taking some time. The full document is with me. I have voluntarily returned the full legal income. As a result, I know that what I have voluntarily given to the ED, they are taking it through the legal process,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Ghosh said Roy had also returned the money paid by the Saradha group. “I am curious that at this time of elections, our names have been taken while Mithun Chakraborty’s name does not appear in the list of property attachment whereas he too had voluntarily returned the money,” Ghosh said.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty is a former TMC Rajya Sabha MP and recently joined the BJP.

The TMC spokesperson claimed he had not done anything illegal. He said those who had received money from Saradha or earned from its advertisements should also return the money.

The ED is investigating the money trail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and has so far attached properties worth Rs 600 crore. The CBI arrested Ghosh in 2013, but he got bail in October 2016. Since then, investigators have summoned him several times. He was suspended from the TMC in 2013, but was recently made the party spokesperson.