Saradha chit fund scam: Want to return Saradha money, Satabdi Roy writes to ED

Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, has expressed her willingness to return the money which she had received as the brand ambassador of Saradha Group.

In a letter to the ED, sources said, the actor-turned-politician also sought time to appear before the central agency.

Roy, who was brand ambassador of the now-defunct Group along with actor Mithun Chakraborty, used to get Rs 2 lakh per month as claimed by Sudipta Sen, the main accused in the chit fund scam.

Notably, Mithun Chakraborty, who too was questioned by the ED in connection with the chit fund scam, had also proposed to return the money paid to him by the company.

While Roy could not be contacted, sources in the ED confirmed of receiving a letter from the Birbhum MP.

“Due to the Parliament session, she has sought a week’s time. She has been called next week,” said an ED official.

In the last one month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned six persons, including TMC MP Satabdi Roy and suspended party leader Kunal Ghosh, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

Last week, the CBI, which is also probing the scam, summoned TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

O’Brien, who has been asked to appear before the agency in the first week of August, will likely be asked about transactions related to the bank accounts of TMC mouthpiece, Jago Bangla.

After the Lok Sabha elections, the central agency has intensified its probe in the twin chit fund scams — Saradha chit fund and Rose Valley.

In the early 2000s, Sudipta Sen set up the Saradha Group and started a ‘collective investment scheme’. Small investors were promised very high returns. Money was collected through a wide network of agents who were paid handsome commissions. By April 2013, the scheme had collapsed, and investors and agents lodged hundreds of complaints with the police. Sudipta Sen fled West Bengal but was arrested along with his associate Debjani Mukherjee in Kashmir on April 20, 2013.