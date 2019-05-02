Saradha chit fund scam: SC reserves order on custodial interrogation of ex-Bengal top cop Rajeev Kumar

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its order on a plea of the CBI seeking custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

The CBI has claimed there was prima facie evidence that the former top cop had tried to destroy or tamper with evidence and “shield high and mighty” in the Saradha chit fund case.

The agency has accused Kumar of not giving it the complete call data records of the accused, which, it claimed, the police had received from service providers and sought his custody for questioning in this regard.

Meanwhile, Kumar Wednesday alleged that the CBI’s demand for his custodial interrogation was a “political game to keep the pot boiling and to paint people black”.

Opposing the agency’s application, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that the “targeting” of the senior police officer seems to have started at the behest of some West Bengal BJP leaders.

Kumar was earlier heading the West Bengal Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam. The apex court had in May 2014 directed the CBI to investigate the case.