Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar seeks anticipatory bail

Two days after Alipore district sessions court rejected his prayer, former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s wife on Monday filed an anticipatory bail petition on his behalf before the Calcutta High Court in Saradha chit fund scam.

The plea is likely to be moved by Kumar’s lawyers before a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that Kumar is not cooperating with it in the probe and has been evading appearance before its team on frivolous grounds.

The counsel of the senior IPS officer, who is currently the Additional Director General in CID, said he has taken leave from September 9 to 25